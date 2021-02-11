The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 750,409 cases (+2,947) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 10,731 fatalities (+100) with 6,523,383 tests (+27,589) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,616 total cases, which is an increase of 59 over the previous update. There are currently 207 active cases as well, a decrease of three, out of 43,146 total tests, which is up by 260. There have been 87 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,236 total cases, a decrease of eight since the previous update. There are currently 40 active cases as well, a decrease of one since the previous update, out of 8,379 total tests, which went up by 25.
There have been 21 fatalities reported — an increase of two since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,046 cases); Loudon (5,399); Bradley (12,113); Meigs (1,236) and Polk (1,605).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,566 cases); Hamilton (38,421); Bradley (12,113); McMinn (5,616) and Rhea (4,036).
