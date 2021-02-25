The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 768,946 cases (+1,631) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,255 fatalities (+68) with 6,709,400 tests (+15,755) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,862 total cases, which is an increase of 23 over the previous update.
There are currently 151 active cases as well, a decrease of 11, out of 44,745 total tests, which is up by 185. There have been 89 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,254 total cases, an increase of three since the previous update.
There are currently 13 active cases, a decrease of eight since the previous update, out of 8,669 total tests, which went up by 31.
There have been 21 fatalities reported — an increase of one since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,263 cases); Loudon (5,631); Bradley (12,734); Meigs (1,254) and Polk (1,736).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,817 cases); Hamilton (39,979); Bradley (12,734); McMinn (5,862) and Rhea (4,117).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.