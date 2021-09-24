COVID-19 numbers are improving at Athens City Schools, as they begin to trend downward across the local area as well.
During Wednesday’s ACS board work session, Family Engagement & Coordinated School Health Director Julie Lofland reported that there have been eight positive cases this week among students and one among members of the staff and faculty.
“I’m happy to report that the numbers are as low as they’ve been since school started so far (this week),” Lofland said. “We hope that’s the trend we’re going to be seeing.”
She added that about 50% of students at Athens City Middle School are wearing masks, while roughly 30% of North City and Westside students are.
The system implemented a mask mandate with a parental opt-out for students in grades 3-8 on Sept. 7.
“We’re encouraged that many are wearing a mask and I think it has helped with the spread,” Lofland said. “We’ve not had to quarantine anybody from an exposure at school.”
“Over half our exposures are at home,” ACS Director Robert Greene added. “We’re doing a lot at school, but then exposures are taking place somewhere else.”
The area as a whole has seen a dip in active cases as well in the past several days.
The total number of active cases in McMinn County has fallen from 1,049 on Sept. 13 to 668 on Sept. 22. For six straight updates from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), the active cases number has dropped.
Meigs County’s drop hasn’t been as consistent, but its active cases have decreased from 144 on Sept. 13 to 95 on Sept. 22. Five out of the past six TDH updates have shown a decrease in Meigs’ active cases, with the only anomaly being Sept. 17 when the cases increased by five.
After the update on COVID numbers, officials also presented a new COVID leave policy for teachers for the board members to consider.
“It’s based on trying to keep people at work,” Greene noted.
Currently, any teachers who take time off work due to COVID-19 must use sick or personal time. This policy would add another option for some teachers, allowing them to keep their other time off if they miss due to COVID-19.
“This is only for people who are vaccinated or had their first shot or have a waiver from a doctor saying they’re not eligible to take the shot,” Greene said. “It’s just for this first semester at this time.”
He said if this passes, they could revisit extending or tweaking it by Jan. 30, 2022.
He added that the leave only applies for the teachers themselves and not family members.
“They don’t use COVID leave to go home and take care of a husband or a child,” he said. “They can still go home and take care of their child and use their regular sick days.”
Greene said there was a balancing act between allowing teachers to keep some of their time off, while also not allowing it to be overused.
“We felt like if we make this too broad and too easy to use we may have so many people on that we may not be able to have school,” he said.
The COVID leave would apply if a teacher tests positive or is quarantined by a doctor for COVID.
There are eight days in the proposed COVID leave policy and Greene noted that there are Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds available that can go toward paying substitutes in the cases of COVID leave.
However, there are some concerns within the system about the availability of substitutes.
“We have a shortage of substitutes,” Supervisor of Instruction Melody Armstrong noted. “We’re already having to cover with instructional assistants.”
Greene added that officials are “already working on a plan” should too many teachers or bus drivers be out. He said they currently are at full staff for bus drivers.
No vote was held on the leave policy Wednesday since it was a work session. The board’s October meeting is set for Monday, Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at ACMS.
