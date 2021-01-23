The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 701,847 cases (+4,064) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 8,777 fatalities (+93) with 6,128,305 tests (+27,146) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,167 total cases, which is an increase of 21 over the previous update. There are currently 325 active cases as well, a decrease of 39, out of 40,375 total tests, which is up by 138. There have been 74 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,176 total cases, an increase of eight over the previous update. There are currently 100 active cases as well, a decrease of three, out of 7,757 total tests, which went up by 65.
There have been 16 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,670 cases); Loudon (5,035); Bradley (11,088); Meigs (1,176) and Polk (1,478).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,300 cases); Hamilton (35,466); Bradley (11,088); McMinn (5,167) and Rhea (3,884).
