The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended a pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, due to six cases of blood clots out of nearly seven million doses given.
Also on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced it will place a pause on the administering of the vaccine.
In a news release, state officials noted that “our vaccine supply continues to surpass demand and we do not anticipate this shift will impact our efforts to vaccinate as many Tennesseans as possible. We continue to monitor the situation closely.”
Officials determined that the prudent move was to halt the doses of the vaccine until more information could be determined.
“While the reports of serious adverse events after the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are rare — six cases out of nearly seven million doses administered — TDH is taking necessary precautions and is coordinating with our vaccine providers that may have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in supply to ensure those in our state who are seeking a vaccine have access to vaccines manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna,” the release continued.
Anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can visit covid19.tn.gov or vaccinefinder.org to schedule an appointment with a local vaccine provider.
