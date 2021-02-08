The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 744,600 cases (+2,387) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 10,469 fatalities (+6) with 6,475,194 tests (+27,884) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,515 total cases, which is an increase of 23 over the previous update. There are currently 230 active cases as well, a increase of seven, out of 42,697 total tests, which is up by 237. There have been 84 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,245 total cases, no change since the previous update. There are currently 49 active cases as well, a decrease of two since the previous update, out of 8,318 total tests, which went up by 51.
There have been 19 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,991 cases); Loudon (5,444); Bradley (11,954); Meigs (1,245) and Polk (1,617).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,593 cases); Hamilton (38,169); Bradley (11,954); McMinn (5,515) and Rhea (4,069).
