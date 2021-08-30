The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee reported 1,021,578 total cases (+7,635), 70,426 of them active, and 13,345 total fatalities (+41) with 8,985,737 total tests (+30,200) completed.
Statewide, there were 3,114 cases (+33) currently hospitalized as of Saturday, Aug. 28.
McMinn County has reported 7,925 total cases, which is an increase of 66 over the previous update.
There are currently 607 active cases as well, which is up 22, out of 55,580 total tests, which is up by 149. There have been 110 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,700 total cases, an increase of 12 over the previous update.
There are currently 156 active cases as well, which is down three, out of 10,985 total tests, which went up by 37.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (732 active cases); Loudon (368); Bradley (1,208); Meigs (156) and Polk (164).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (623 active cases); Hamilton (2,734); Bradley (1,208); McMinn (607) and Rhea (528).
