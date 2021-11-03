The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee reported 1,283,487 total cases (+1,069), 11,843 of them active, and 16,408 total fatalities (+31) with 10,355,613 total tests (+8,860) completed.
Statewide, there were 864 cases (-63) currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, Nov. 2.
McMinn County has reported 10,556 total cases, up 27 since the previous update.
There are currently 98 active cases as well, which is down 23 from the previous update, out of 64,572 total tests, which increased by 241.
There have been 132 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,187 total cases, up six since the previous update.
There are currently 22 active cases as well, down two since the previous update, out of 12,646 total tests, which went up by 54.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (94 active cases); Loudon (115); Bradley (195); Meigs (22) and Polk (17).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (136 active cases); Hamilton (594); Bradley (195); McMinn (98) and Rhea (55).
