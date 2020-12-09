After a recent uptick in cases, the COVID-19 numbers have dropped back down again for Athens City Schools.
For a period of time prior to Thanksgiving break, Athens City Middle School went to an all-virtual format, but all schools are back to the hybrid in-person and virtual setup that they have been all year for ACS and cases are remaining low.
According to the State of Tennessee as of Monday, there are fewer than five positive coronavirus cases for ACS students and seven among ACS staff.
Stressing that the numbers can change daily, ACS Director Robert Greene said things are looking positive at the moment.
“Our numbers are very good right now,” he said. “That could change every day.”
Those numbers are out of 1,700 total students in the system and 215 employees. Greene added that more students have chosen to end virtual learning and attend in-person again as well.
He noted that virtual began at about 25% of students and is now down to 15%.
“Kudos to our staff and families,” Family Engagement & Coordinated School Health Director Julie Lofland noted. “We’re doing everything we possibly can to stay in school.”
She added that it’s important for students not to come to school if they’ve been tested and are awaiting results or if they have COVID-19 symptoms. She also said that masks are being worn in the schools, temperatures are being checked and social distancing is being observed.
Greene noted that there have been two significant coronavirus “blips” during the school year — one that hit the elementary schools early on and then the large numbers that led ACMS to go all virtual prior to Thanksgiving. Other than that, though, ACS has been able to have school as normal as possible.
“It’s such a blessing to the kids and the teachers,” he said. “Most of them have been able to have a regular schedule the entire semester.”
Greene said that keeping up with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and health department guidelines can be difficult as they change regularly, but that things have gone well considering the concerns at the beginning of the year.
“At the first of the year, we were just praying to get in 10 days to get ready for virtual,” he said.
As the year has worn on, however, he said much of the COVID-19 related absences have been related to things happening outside of school, rather than due to school attendance.
“An overwhelming number of exposures have been things that happened outside school,” he said, stressing the importance of wearing face coverings when around others. “We’re asking them to cooperate with us even more to avoid exposures outside school.”
Looking ahead, Greene said he has some concerns about what the first part of 2021 might bring.
“We’re wary the numbers are going to shoot up,” he said. “Everybody tells us the numbers will go up in January and February.”
Should that happen, he said going all virtual would be an option, but it might be limited to part of a school or one or more schools instead of the entire system going all virtual.
Should increased virtual schooling be required, he said he’s comfortable that it can be done effectively.
“I think our teachers are well-prepared,” he said.
He also thanked the teachers for the work they’ve put in this year during difficult circumstances.
“They’ve dealt with COVID and had school,” he said. “The adults in the building are the most at risk. They’re being exposed every day. Just like ambulance drivers and nurses, they’re right on the front lines and we appreciate them.”
The state updates each district’s COVID-19 numbers every Monday and those stats can be accessed at https://distric tinformation.tnedu.gov/covid-information/search/-1
