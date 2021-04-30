The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 846,472 cases (+1,092) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,188 fatalities (+17) with 7,643,133 tests (+18,550) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,456 total cases, which is an increase of 11 over the previous update.
There are currently 101 active cases as well, an increase of six since the previous update, out of 49,500 total tests, which is up by 67.
There have been 98 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,377 total cases, an increase of three since the previous update.
There are currently 31 active cases, an increase of one since the previous update, out of 9,558 total tests, which went up by 20.
There have been 25 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,803 cases); Loudon (6,076); Bradley (14,899); Meigs (1,377) and Polk (2,050).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,242 cases); Hamilton (43,908); Bradley (14,899); McMinn (6,456) and Rhea (4,329).
