While the coronavirus pandemic has cost the community several events this year, there are a number of upcoming events still on the schedule in Athens.
For the month of October, events that are set to take place include Thriving Thursdays, Fall Harvest Days, Mask-U-Made contest and “When Walls Talk.”
However, the annual Downtown Athens Halloween event will not take place this year due to COVID-19.
According to Athens Main Street Executive Director Lisa Dotson, most people have a desire to get out but want to be able to do so safely as the holiday season arrives.
That has led organizers to keep some events still on the schedule.
The first event, Thriving Thursdays, will allow additional shopping opportunities to customers for several downtown businesses as they will remain open until 8 p.m. every Thursday starting Oct. 1 and going until Dec. 17, with the exception of Thanksgiving when the businesses will be closed.
The second event of the month — in lieu of Pumpkintown, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19 — will be Fall Harvest Days, where downtown retailers will offer discounts and special promotions on Oct. 9 and 10.
The third event is the Mask-U-Make contest, which will allow citizens to design a face mask using a template.
“Since it is recommended that we wear a face mask anyway we figure that people may want to personalize their own,” Dotson said. “The contest is open to the public and for people of all ages.”
Finished mask designs can be submitted to one of three retailers in Downtown Athens, Greeks Bearing Gifts, White Street Market and Fuller’s Frame Shop.
“The winner will have their own mask personally made and the deadline will be Oct. 20,” stated Dotson. “The winner will be chosen and have their mask presented to them on Oct. 29.”
Those interested in participating in the contest can pick up a template from one of the previously mentioned stores or design a mask on their own paper to be submitted.
“This is an opportunity for people to have their own personalized mask since we have to wear them anyway,” she said. “Why not make it fun?”
“When Walls Talk” will be an ongoing walking tour to 32 historic places throughout Athens.
“It is called ‘When Walls Talk’ because it is kind of like the buildings are telling the story,” she noted. “It is a self-guided tour and people can pick up a flyer at the Main Street office. The flyer will tell them where the buildings are located and the buildings will have signs either on the building or on a post in front of the building.”
A flyer is not needed to go to the locations. Among the locations on the tour will be both the Battle of Athens and Women’s Suffrage murals in the downtown area.
Beyond October, Dotson noted that there are still plans in place to hold the Old Fashioned Downtown Christmas event that will be held on Nov. 20 until 8 p.m.
“As in the past, to kick off the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season, downtown retailers will host Old Fashioned Downtown Christmas,” Dotson said. “Craft vendors will not be set up in the streets as normal, but our retailers will be open late for the ‘Santa Shop Hop’ promotion. Music will be played around the square and the lighting of the Christmas tree will take place in Market Park.”
Along with the vendors not presenting stalls outside, certain games and activities such as the ice skating rink from last year will not be present this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
