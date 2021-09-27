The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee reported 1,209,568 total cases (+5,638), 56,473 of them active, and 14,825 total fatalities (+85) with 9,789,164 total tests (+30,124) completed.
Statewide, there were 2,764 cases (-102) currently hospitalized as of Saturday, Sept. 25.
McMinn County has reported 9,975 total cases, which is an increase of 45 over the previous update.
There are currently 566 active cases as well, which is down 36, out of 61,479 total tests, which is up by 136.
There have been 115 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,064 total cases, an increase of five over the previous update.
There are currently 83 active cases as well, which is down four, out of 12,062 total tests, which went up by 27.
There have been 25 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (442 active cases); Loudon (495); Bradley (988); Meigs (83) and Polk (141).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (511 active cases); Hamilton (2,110); Bradley (988); McMinn (566) and Rhea (394).
