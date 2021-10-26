The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 1,275,297 total cases (+573), 16,052 of them active, and 16,183 total fatalities (+8) with 10,260,163 total tests (+7,253) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,135 cases (-4) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Oct. 25.
McMinn County has reported 10,500 total cases, which is an increase of 31 cases over the previous update.
There are currently 181 active cases as well, which is down one from the previous update, out of 64,064 total tests, which increased by 479.
There have been 130 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,165 total cases, up four since the previous update.
There are currently 25 active cases as well, which is down four from the previous update, out of 12,536 total tests, which went up by 22.
There have been 28 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (123 active cases); Loudon (115); Bradley (247); Meigs (25) and Polk (39).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (218 active cases); Hamilton (827); Bradley (247); McMinn (181) and Rhea (80).
