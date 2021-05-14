The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 856,428 cases (+841) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,305 fatalities (+9) with 7,803,809 tests (+15,103) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,534 total cases, which is an increase of six over the previous update.
There are currently 57 active cases as well, a decrease of two since the previous update, out of 50,213 total tests, which is up by 62.
There have been 98 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,390 total cases, no change since the previous update.
There are currently seven active cases, a decrease of two since the previous update, out of 9,716 total tests, which went up by 21.
There have been 25 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,870 cases); Loudon (6,158); Bradley (15,096); Meigs (1,390) and Polk (2,085).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,317 cases); Hamilton (44,530); Bradley (15,096); McMinn (6,534) and Rhea (4,357).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.