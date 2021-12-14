EDITOR’S NOTE: County-wide changes reflect Monday’s numbers compared to Wednesday’s numbers.
The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 1,339,872 total cases (+971), 21,090 of them active, and 17,768 total fatalities (+19) with 10,906,881 total tests (+9,900) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,065 cases (+39) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Dec. 13.
McMinn County has reported 10,911 total cases, up 53 since the previous update.
There are currently 132 active cases as well, up eight from the previous update, out of 67,528 total tests, which increased by 377.
There have been 147 fatalities reported, up two since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,274 total cases, up 17 since the previous update.
There are currently 38 active cases as well, up 12 since the previous update, out of 13,111 total tests, which went up by 72.
There have been 33 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (149 active cases); Loudon (168); Bradley (277); Meigs (38) and Polk (39).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (135 active cases); Hamilton (984); Bradley (277); McMinn (132) and Rhea (121).
