The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 1,253,863 total cases (+746), 29,413 of them active, and 15,583 total fatalities (+7) with 10,082,882 total tests (+8,802) completed.
Statewide, there were 1,726 cases (-25) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Oct. 11.
McMinn County has reported 10,269 total cases, which is an increase of 24 cases over the previous update.
There are currently 190 active cases as well, which is down 29, out of 62,917 total tests, which increased by 198.
There have been 122 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,128 total cases, an increase of three over the previous update.
There are currently 38 active cases as well, which is down five, out of 12,348 total tests, which went up by 41.
There have been 27 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (190 active cases); Loudon (194); Bradley (336); Meigs (38) and Polk (95).
Meigs County shares a border with the following counties: Roane (317 active cases); Hamilton (1,242); Bradley (336); McMinn (190) and Rhea (185).
