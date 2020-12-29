The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 567,792 cases (+6,900) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 6,588 fatalities (+145) with 5,509,458 tests (+24,861) completed.
McMinn County has reported 4,241 total cases, which is an increase of 53 over the previous update. There are currently 583 active cases as well, out of 35,989 total tests, which is up by 5.
There have been 61 fatalities reported.
Meigs County has reported 934 total cases, an increase of 12 over the previous update.
There are currently 165 active cases as well, out of 6,879 total tests, which went down by 4.
There have been 15 fatalities reported, which one more since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (3,723 cases); Loudon (4,046); Bradley (8,754); Meigs (934) and Polk (1,114).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (4,170 cases); Hamilton (27,156); Bradley (8,754); McMinn (4,241) and Rhea (3,067).
