The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 1,217,394 total cases (+2,061), 51,277 of them active, and 14,952 total fatalities (+18) with 9,843,343 total tests (+17,983) completed.
Statewide, there were 2,739 cases (-21) currently hospitalized as of Sunday, Sept. 26.
McMinn County has reported 10,023 total cases, which is an increase of 48 over the previous update.
There are currently 463 active cases as well, which is down 103, out of 61,729 total tests, which is up by 250.
There have been 115 fatalities reported, no change since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 2,074 total cases, an increase of 10 over the previous update.
There are currently 78 active cases as well, which is down five, out of 12,115 total tests, which went up by 53.
There have been 25 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (379 active cases); Loudon (430); Bradley (881); Meigs (78) and Polk (122).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (461 active cases); Hamilton (1,914); Bradley (881); McMinn (463) and Rhea (354).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.