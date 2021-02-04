The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 733,216 cases (+1,856) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 10,033 fatalities (+133) with 6,359,798 tests (+12,728) completed.
McMinn County has reported 5,433 total cases, which is an increase of 10 over the previous update. There are currently 248 active cases as well, a decrease of 37, out of 41,944 total tests, which is up by 39. There have been 80 fatalities reported, an increase of one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,230 total cases, an increase of four over the previous update. There are currently 50 active cases as well, a decrease of two since the previous update, out of 8,124 total tests, which went up by nine.
There have been 18 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (4,912 cases); Loudon (5,325); Bradley (11,696); Meigs (1,230) and Polk (1,578).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (5,506 cases); Hamilton (37,462); Bradley (11,696); McMinn (5,433) and Rhea (4,011).
