The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, Tennessee reported 1,154,966 total cases (+3,912), 86,913 of them active, and 14,010 total fatalities (+33) with 9,534,485 total tests (+18,660) completed.
Statewide, there were 3,654 cases (-17) currently hospitalized as of Monday, Sept. 13.
McMinn County has reported 9,434 total cases, which is an increase of 341 over the previous update. There are currently 1,049 active cases as well, which is up 142, out of 59,844 total tests, which is up by 1,012.
There have been 112 fatalities reported, no change from the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,936 total cases, an increase of 48 over the previous update.
There are currently 144 active cases as well, which is up 22, out of 11,787 total tests, which went up by 170.
There have been 24 fatalities reported, which is no change from the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (735 active cases); Loudon (830); Bradley (1,643); Meigs (144) and Polk (271).
Meigs shares a border with the following counties: Roane (805 active cases); Hamilton (3,238); Bradley (1,643); McMinn (1,049) and Rhea (546).
