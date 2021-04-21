The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 836,563 cases (+721) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 12,096 fatalities (+15) with 7,509,026 tests (+11,215) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,370 total cases, which is an increase of five over the previous update.
There are currently 106 active cases as well, an a decrease of four since the previous update, out of 49,058 total tests, which is up by 17. There have been 97 fatalities reported — no change since last update.
Meigs County has reported 1,347 total cases, a decrease of one since the previous update.
There are currently 24 active cases, no change since the previous update, out of 9,427 total tests, which went up by seven.
There have been 24 fatalities reported — an increase of one since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,714 cases); Loudon (6,019); Bradley (14,633); Meigs (1,347) and Polk (2,000).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,193 cases); Hamilton (43,438); Bradley (14,633); McMinn (6,370) and Rhea (4,314).
