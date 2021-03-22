The Tennessee Department of Health has released its latest statistics related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Tennessee has compiled a total of 798,621 cases (+1,997) of coronavirus (COVID-19) and a resulting 11,709 fatalities (+28) with 7,060,847 tests (+26,165) completed.
McMinn County has reported 6,093 total cases, which is an increase of 14 over the previous update.
There are currently 90 active cases as well, a decrease of four, out of 46,975 total tests, which is up by 176. There have been 94 fatalities reported — up one since the previous update.
Meigs County has reported 1,287 total cases, no change since the previous update.
There are currently 16 active cases, no change since the previous update, out of 9,022 total tests, which went up by 24.
There have been 23 fatalities reported — no change since the previous update.
McMinn borders the following counties: Monroe (5,499 cases); Loudon (5,830); Bradley (13,655); Meigs (1,287) and Polk (1,868).
Meigs shares a border with: Roane (6,031 cases); Hamilton (41,640); Bradley (13,655); McMinn (6,093) and Rhea (4,213).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.