We hope everyone has enjoyed their Spring Break this week, March 13-17. Be reminded that McMinn County Schools is closed on March 20 for Teacher In-service Day. We look forward to having students and faculty return from break on Tuesday, March 21.
McMinn County Schools has announced the dates, times and locations for Pre-K and kindergarten registration. Registration for Calhoun, E.K. Baker, Riceville and Rogers Creek elementary schools will be at each school on April 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Englewood, Mountain View and Niota elementary schools.
Last Thursday, McMinn County High School students participated in the annual Life Maze. This program is hosted at the high schools and sponsored by Full Circle for Women’s One Life Program, the McMinn County Health Department and the McMinn County Schools Coordinated School Health Department. The event was a success with around 60 people from the community volunteering. Thank you to all who participated.
Calhoun Elementary had a special visitor last Thursday. Riley the Raccoon with TDOE Reading 360 spent time with students during Reading Across America Cat in the Hat Day.
McMinn County Schools will host Tips and Strategies for Helping Your Child at Home on March 28 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence. This will be a drop-in event for families to visit different school departments and gain valuable resources to help your child at home. New York Life Insurance will be available to provide families with a Child Identification Card free of charge. It only takes three to five minutes to make a child’s ID card. You will leave with a child ID card that features your child’s photo, fingerprints, contact information, and other pertinent data needed by the police in case of an emergency. Thank you to Athens-McMinn Family YMCA, Jenkins Grille and Market, and Dairy Barn for providing door prizes for this event.
An exciting lineup of activities has been planned in our schools. Parents, guardians, and students can find more information about district and school events by visiting school websites and social media outlets as well as the McMinn County Schools website and social media outlets. McMinn County Schools provides a monthly newsletter for elementary schools. This newsletter can also be found on the McMinn County Schools website.
McMinn Schools is committed to providing healthy meal options and is pleased to offer fresh fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal. Weekly menus can be found on our school websites and the McMinn County Schools Facebook page.
Congratulations to Coach Morgan and our McMinn Central High School Chargerettes basketball team as they bring home the Silver Ball from the AA State Tournament.
