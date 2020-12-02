December is National Handwashing Awareness Month.
It is so important to wash our hands frequently to help slow the spread of illness in our families, schools and community. The school nurses will be visiting Pre K-2nd grade classes this month to talk about the importance of handwashing.
Handwashing is so important in helping stop the spread of germs.
Athens City Schools Family Engagement, Coordinated School Health, Kids Connection and Family Resource are partnering together to provide a Vaping 101 virtual seminar for parents and caregivers on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m.
The Tennessee Department of Health will be leading the seminar and everyone is invited to attend. Visit www.athenscityschools.net for link to join virtually.
Over the holidays, it is important for us to keep in mind the current pandemic we are currently in. It is recommended if you gather with friends and family to practice wearing a mask, socially distance from others and wash hands frequently.
If you are showing symptoms of illness it is recommended to stay home and avoid being around others so that illness does not spread.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
