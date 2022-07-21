Athens City Schools is excited to welcome our students, staff, and families back next week.
We will be hosting a Jump Start at Athens City Middle School. North City and Westside will have Sneak Peaks for families. Please note that Ingleside and City Park will have a Back-to-School Family Night on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23. Be sure to mark your calendar to attend and meet your child’s teacher and principal, and tour the school.
• Athens City Middle: July 26 — Jump Start at 6 p.m. (All 6th Grade Families and NEW families to Athens City Middle)
• North City: July 26 — Sneak Peak at 4:30 p.m. (All Grades)
• Westside: July 27 — Sneak Peak at 4:30 p.m. (All Grades)
• City Park: Aug. 22 — Pre-K Families at 5 p.m., Kindergarten Families at 6 p.m.; Aug. 23 — 1st Grade Families at 5 p.m., 2nd Grade Families at 6 p.m.
• Ingleside: Aug. 22 — Pre-K Families at 5 p.m., Kindergarten Families at 6 p.m.; Aug. 23 — 1st Grade Families at 5 p.m., 2nd Grade Families at 6 p.m.
The first day of school is Thursday, July 28. It will be an abbreviated school day for students. Athens City Middle will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. and all other schools at 12:20 p.m.
Friday, July 29, and Monday, Aug. 1, are teacher inservice days so students will not report. All students will return on Tuesday, Aug. 2, for a full day of school.
Please note that Pre-K and Kindergarten students will follow the staggered start schedule provided by the school they attend.
Please be sure to visit our Athens City Schools website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages for the latest updates.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@ athensk8.net
