Athens City Schools fall break is scheduled for Oct. 12-16.
The schools will be closed during this week. It will be a great time to relax and enjoy the outdoors as family by going on a walk, hike, playing games, watching movies and just making memories with your family.
Kids Connection, extended learning program, will be open on Oct. 12-15 but closed on Friday, Oct. 16.
Pre K- 2nd grade students will meet at City Park School. Students in 3rd- 8th grade will meet at Ingleside School.
We appreciate our Kids Connection staff for always providing a great program to reach out to students and families.
Kids Connection provides students with remedial and enrichment activities plus interactive ways to be involved socially, emotionally and physically.
Angie Dahle, Kids Connection director, does an incredible job in directing the program in all five of our schools.
Athens City Schools Family Engagement Fall Health, Fitness, and Bullying Prevention Celebration is scheduled as a drive-thru event on Wednesday, Oct. 14. It will be from 4-5:30 p.m. at City Park. Everyone is invited to stop by and participate in this fun parent activity.
We also have an additional virtual family engagement event scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Moises Contreras from Athens Taekwondo will be providing a Fall Fitness and Bullying Prevention program virtually. Visit www.athenscityschools.net to connect to this special session.
We appreciate Mr. Contreras for providing helpful tips to students, families, staff and community members.
As we head into Fall Break, let us be mindful of the importance of washing our hands, wearing a mask and watching our social distance.
Enjoy a safe, healthy and fun fall break!
We look forward to seeing our students and staff back to school on Monday, Oct. 19.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
