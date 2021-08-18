Athens City Schools is off to a great start this school year.
It is an exciting time for students, families and staff with the building of our new Athens City Primary School and Athens City Intermediate School underway.
Be sure to drive by Keith Lane and Crestway Drive to see the construction progress of the new schools.
Athens City Middle School fall sports begins this week.
Please be sure to visit our website for the girls soccer, softball, cross country and tennis schedules for this fall.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24, at noon, a family engagement seminar will be provided for families to attend to learn more about Athens City Schools.
The seminar will include an overview of the latest programs, construction updates and opportunities available this year for families and students. Please RSVP to 745-2863 extension 2009 if you plan to attend.
It will be held at the administration building at 943 Crestway Drive.
Athens City Schools continues to offer no cost breakfast and lunch to all students this year.
We encourage all students to start the day with a healthy breakfast. The monthly menu can be found on the website at athenscityschools.net. If your child has
tested positive for COVID-19, please contact your child’s principal.
We strongly encourage washing hands frequently, social distancing when possible, covering cough and sneezes, wearing a face mask/face shield and staying home when
sick.
Please be sure to visit our Athens City Schools website, Facebook,
Twitter and Instagram pages for the latest updates.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlo fland@athensk8.net
