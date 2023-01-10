Congratulations to Mrs. Armstrong and Ms. Hardaway - Melody Armstrong, Supervisor of Instruction, for being named ACS Supervisor of the Year, and Angel Hardaway, Principal at North City, for being named ACS Principal of the Year.
We wish Mrs. Armstrong and Ms. Hardaway continued success as they represent Athens City in the Southeast CORE Region Supervisor and Principal of the Year competition for the State of Tennessee.
ACS recognized the December RISE (Recognizing Inspiring School Employees) Award Winners at the Jan. 9 School Board meeting this week. Thank you to all the staff and the dedication they show every day in our schools.
RISE winners are:
• Athens City Middle School: Marsha Cook
• City Park Elementary School: Jeri Bates
• Central Office/Systemwide: Teresa Kwiram
• Ingleside Elementary School: Maggie Witt
• North City Elementary School: Michelle Walker
• Westside Elementary School: Ruthye Thompson
Athens City Middle School will be playing in the District Tournament next week. We wish our ACMS Cougars the best.
As we enter the winter months, it is a great time to be reminded to keep student phone numbers up to date. In case of inclement weather, school closings and/or delays will be communicated by SchoolCast, Facebook, Twitter, the school website, local radio stations, and television stations. Please make sure your child’s school has the most current and updated phone numbers on file for your child.
Athens City Schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the M.L. King holiday. Kids Connection will also be closed.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
