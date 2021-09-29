McMinn County Schools
Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.
In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student. Menu is subject to change.
Elementary schools
Students may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.
Monday — Chicken nuggets, creamed potatoes, green peas, roll
Tuesday — Queso cheese with chips, salsa, fresh chopped lettuce, refried beans, chocolate chip cookie
Wednesday — Hamburger on bun, fresh trimmings, baked fries, fresh broccoli
Thursday — Manager’s choice
Friday — Cheese pizza, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn
McMinn Central High School
Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, boxed sandwich meal, boxed salad and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
Monday — Chicken nuggets, creamed potatoes, green peas, fresh baby carrots, roll
Tuesday — Hamburger on bun, fresh trimmings, baked fries, fresh broccoli, baked beans
Wednesday — BBQ chicken on bun, baby carrots, smiles, fresh cole slaw, chocolate chip cookie
Thursday — Manager’s choice
Friday — BBQ nachos, salsa, sour cream, fresh chopped trimmings, refried beans
McMinn County High School
Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, deli line, boxed salad and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
Monday — Chicken nuggets, creamed potatoes, green peas, fresh baby carrots, roll
Tuesday — Hamburger on bun, fresh trimmings, baked fries, fresh broccoli, baked beans
Wednesday — BBQ chicken on bun, baby carrots, smiles, fresh cole slaw, chocolate chip cookie
Thursday — Manager’s choice
Friday — BBQ nachos, salsa, sour cream, fresh chopped trimmings, refried beans
