Athens City Schools students in grades third through eighth are beginning state testing this week.
We encourage all students to eat a healthy breakfast and get plenty of rest so they can do their best this week.
It is a time for them to shine with what they have learned this school year.
We know they will do great!
April is appreciation month for Kids Connection staff and school secretaries.
We are so appreciative of the hard work they do each day in our schools.
Please be sure to reach out and let them know you appreciate them.
Next Wednesday, April 21, Athens City Schools students and staff will Purple Up: For Military Families.
It is a time to wear purple to show our support for military families.
Be sure to visit our social media pages to see pictures of our Purple Up day.
We hope everyone has a safe, healthy and enjoyable weekend.
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlo fland@athensk8.net
