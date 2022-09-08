September is Attendance Awareness Month, which is a nationwide recognition of the connection between regular school attendance and academic achievement. Parents, caregivers and families have the greatest hand in their student’s future success.
Strive to arrive each day so your child does not get behind in class, homework, and activities at their school. Attendance is important for all, so let’s encourage our students to set great attendance habits now which will lead to productive and attentive workers in the workforce.
An Athens City Middle School Family Engagement meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 8, at noon.
Ingleside School will be hosting Grandparents Day celebrations throughout the month of September. Kindergarten class will be having Grandparents Lunch on Thursday, Sept. 8. First and second grade classes will have Grandparents Lunch on Friday, Sept. 9. The Pre-K classes will celebrate Grandparents Lunch on Sept. 30.
Westside School will be having a Book Fair from Friday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 16.
Grandparents Day is Sunday, Sept. 11. Athens City School is so grateful for all grandparents and the support provided to our students, staff, and schools. Happy Grandparents Day!
Athens City Schools Family Engagement and Kids Connection will be hosting a systemwide family event with Creative Discovery Museum. It will be a fun evening with hands-on activities for the whole family to enjoy. Please make plans to attend the Back to School Full STEAM Ahead family night on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Athens City Middle School.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
