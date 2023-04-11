North City Elementary School will celebrate a student of the month breakfast on Friday, April 14, at 7:45 a.m.
Athens City Middle School baseball, golf and track are off to a great start this season. We wish them well in their upcoming games. Please visit our website for the dates/locations of the sports events this week.
On Wednesday, April 19, Athens City Schools staff and students will be wearing purple to celebrate Purple Up for Military Kids Day. We want to show our support and appreciation to our military families. Thank you for your service in the Armed Forces!
Athens City Schools’ Family Engagement and Kids Connection programs are partnering together to provide a free financial workshop for families on Thursday, April 20, at 5 p.m. Simmons Bank will be leading this seminar. The workshop will be held at the Administration Building, located at 943 Crestway Drive. Everyone is invited to attend.
The Athens City Middle School fine arts department will be presenting the “Newsies” musical April 20-22 at 6:30 p.m. each night. Please mark your calendars to attend this great musical and see the many talented students involved in the production.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
