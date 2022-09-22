Athens City Middle School is excited to announce they are now serving smoothies for breakfast.
ACS Coordinated School Health applied for a grant through the Dairy Alliance and was awarded the Smoothie Machine for Athens City Middle School. The smoothies will be provided to students and are a way to encourage students to increase dairy consumption during breakfast.
Athens City Middle School sixth graders will enjoy some days at camp starting next week. It is perfect fall-like weather to enjoy time at Camp Oo-Tah-Nee-Noh-Chee.
Athens City Schools recognizes Food Service and Instructional Assistants during the month of September. It is a month set aside to show our appreciation for all they do every day for the students and staff of ACS.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Athens City Schools is proud to be a partner in supporting our students, families, and employees who are fighting cancer or have fought cancer. We want to be an encouraging and positive support for anyone facing cancer. Every Friday in September, staff and students are encouraged to wear orange and wear a hat.
Donations will be collected through the month and donated to help fight childhood cancer.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
Trending Recipe Videos
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.