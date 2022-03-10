The City Park Elementary School Walk-a-Thon is Friday, March 11. The theme this year is “Celebrate City Park.” It is always a fun time for families to attend and show support for students.
Daylight savings time will spring forward this weekend. It is also a time to check your smoke alarms and change out batteries. The extra daylight in the evenings will be great for families to be able to enjoy time outdoors.
Athens City Schools will be closed March 14-18 for Spring Break. Kids Connection will be open at City Park during March 14-17.
On Tuesday, March 15, a systemwide Family Engagement opportunity will be available for families to participate in. The theme is “Celebrating All Students and Gardening with Your Family.” It will be a drive-thru event and offered from 7-8:30 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. at City Park School. We look forward to providing some engaging activities for families to pick up during this event.
As always, enjoy a great week and weekend by staying healthy and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
