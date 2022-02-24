Cleveland State Community College is recognizing the following students who were placed on the President’s List, Dean’s List, or Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester.
Each semester, those students achieving a 4.0 grade point average are recognized by being placed on the President’s List, Cleveland State’s highest academic honor. The Vice President for Academic Affairs will recognize outstanding academic students maintaining a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average by placing their names on the Dean’s List. Those students achieving a 3.0 to 3.49 grade point average are recognized by being placed on the Honor Roll.
To qualify for these awards, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours of college-level courses during the term.
McMinn County students included the following:
President’s List: April C. Amos, Morgan J. Armstrong, Joshua E. Arnold, Joshua R. Baker, Travis M. Baldwin, Angela M. Barker, Joie R. Barwick, Donavon Bumbalough, Andrew T. Bunch, Rachel Burgess, Sarah M. Duckett, Hannah L. Duncan, Anna M. Goforth, Harley A. Gray, Daniel Housley, Madison A. Hughes, Bryson W. Johnson, Atazia L. Jones, Garrett D. King, Molly E. King, Tyler L. King, Jessica P. Klaaren, Ivan P. Leger, Talena R. Lunsford, Caleb S. Mcdonald, Justice W. Miller, Jeffrey W. Moses, Adam L. Price, Stacie A. Stanford, Sarah G. Stansell, Maggie G. Thompson, Jason L. Watson, Alexis K. Westbrook, Loryn E. Young.
Dean’s List: Meadow B. Atkins, Claire E. Beasley, Jordan M. Borgard, Kaylee L. Brady, Hanna D. Bredwell, Samantha J. Chapman, Samantha J. Chapman, Christopher P. Coleman, Tyler H. Edmonson, Kobe T. Etie, Ashleigh K. Fairclough, Aubrey R. Fowler, Cora J. Halcomb, Hannah F. Henry, Gracie R. Hixson, Kennedy King, Dustin K. Knox, Amanda L. Labeau, Allison B. Liner, Carly R. Lowery, Victoria S. Maxwell, Taryn M. Mcgill, Candise M. Melton, Constance S. Osborne, Madison K. Presley, Kelly G. Prince, William C. Prince, Dylan C. Pritchett, Daniel A. Rice, Adrian Z. Runkles, Angelleana K. Shawley, Riley C. Sneed, Jase G. Spicer, Ruben L. Toro, Nicholas A. Walden, Megan F. Whaley.
Honors List: Shane A. Bailey, Sydney P. Ballew, Gabriel Boyd, Mikah Bradley, Lisa G. Bredwell, William C. Bredwell, Wayne M. Bridgham, Ethan S. Brown, Jacob L. Brown, Graydon L. Colbaugh, Coral M. Collins, Malik N. Croft, Kayley L. Deal, Landen C. Frerichs, William J. Gentry, Melissa A. Geren, Kevin T. Hafley, Lisa D. Harper, Caleb R. King, Johnson C. Kirkland, Mallory A. Lankford, Landon S. Lichlyter, Jennifer C. Medrano, Jaden A. Moates, Cassondra A. Moses, Christopher J. Murphy, Kendall B. Newman, Whitney N. Newman, Helen Nguyen, Macy L. Parker, Jonathan E. Parrott, Jacob D. Pendleton, Carson B. Rayburn, Brittany S. Roberts, Emma J. Rogers, Miranda J. Shelton, Daemien K. Snook, Patricia N. Townsend, Stephen E. Traucht, Tyler A. Walsh, Elijah B. Watson, Raekwon Weston, Davis Willhoit, Braden L. Womac, Claudia M. Womac, Luke Womack.
Meigs County students included the following:
President’s List: Hannah S. Colbaugh, Donnie K. Crumley, Jake Delmotte, Parker L. Holden, Erika L. Hughes, Ethan T. Kerley, Kaitlyn M. Lawson, John G. Lively, Lydia Neubert, Emilee F. Perry, Aaron D. Pittman, Ella K. Scott, Hunter Serig.
Dean’s List: Alexander T. Crotchett, Katelyn R. Finnell, Braylee N. Hart, Alexis B. Judd, Hollie K. Miller, Joni D. Roach, James H. Tyson, Joshua S. Wiedmann.
Honors List: Claudia P. Bowling, Kadin Burd, Cassie K. Cox, Brandy M. Granger, Lani T. Greene, Sarah E. Hibbens, John P. Landers, Brianna D. Lett, Lizbeth A. Pantoja, Nolan R. Pendergrass.
