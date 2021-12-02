McMinn County Schools

Dec. 6-10

Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.

In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student.

Elementary schools

Students may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.

Monday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, baked fries, baked beans

Tuesday — Taco Tuesday, scoops, cheese, salsa, chopped lettuce, refried beans

Wednesday — Chicken nuggets, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baked roll

Thursday — Christmas Lunch: Turkey and dressing, creamed potatoes, green beans, baked roll, chocolate pudding

Friday — Pizza sticks, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn

McMinn Central High School

Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, box sandwich meal, boxed salad and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, baked fries, baked beans, fresh broccoli

Tuesday — Beefy nachos, cheese, salsa, chopped lettuce, refried beans

Wednesday — Chicken nuggets, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baby carrots, baked roll

Thursday — Thanksgiving Meal: Turkey and dressing, creamed potatoes, green beans, baked roll, chocolate pudding

Friday — Chicken smackers, potato smiles, veggie pickups, green peas, baked roll

McMinn County High School

Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, deli line, boxed salad and assorted a la carte items for purchase.

Monday — Chicken sandwich, fresh trimmings, baked fries, baked beans, fresh broccoli

Tuesday — Beefy nachos, cheese, salsa, chopped lettuce, refried beans

Wednesday — Chicken nuggets, creamed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, baby carrots, baked roll

Thursday — Thanksgiving Meal: Turkey and dressing, creamed potatoes, green beans, baked roll, chocolate pudding

Friday — Chicken smackers, potato smiles, veggie pickups, green peas, baked roll

