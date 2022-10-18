CLEVELAND - Cleveland State Community College has introduced Andrea Byerly as its new Public and Media Relations Manager.
Byerly joined Cleveland State in February 2020 as the Continuing Education Coordinator for Workforce Development. The move to the Communications Department utilizes her background in public relations and brings experience to the communications team.
“We are excited to welcome Andrea to the Communications Department,” stated Holly Appleton, Cleveland State's Director of Communications. “Her overall experience with writing, public relations and crisis communications has made her an asset to the CSCC Communications team. She has really hit the ground running, and her positivity and enthusiasm make her a pleasure to work with. I’m excited to see what the future holds with her at the helm of public and media relations for the college.”
A native of Knoxville, Byerly has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Georgia with a major in Public Relations. She began her career working for community colleges in Oregon. After moving back to Tennessee, she worked 16 years at Cleveland City Schools and served as the Public Relations Manager before joining Cleveland State.
“I am excited to work with the talented Communications team,” stated Byerly. “Cleveland State is filled with faculty, staff, and administrators who are committed to serving our students and communities. I look forward to utilizing my experience in public relations to support the college.”
