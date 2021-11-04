McMinn County Schools
Nov. 8-12
Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.
In addition to the meals, every school sells USDA approved items that may be purchased by the student.
Elementary schools
Students may choose the hot entrée listed or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cheese, crackers and additional fruit and vegetable items from the line.
Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, green beans, baked roll
Tuesday — Manager’s choice
Wednesday — Beef patty with gravy, creamed potatoes, green peas, baked roll
Thursday — (Veterans Day) Hot dog on bun, baked beans, baked fries, cole slaw
Friday — Pepperoni pizza, fresh leafy green salad, seasoned corn
McMinn Central High School
Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, boxed sandwich meal, boxed salad and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, green beans, veggie pickup, baked roll
Tuesday — Manager’s choice
Wednesday — Beef patty with gravy, creamed potatoes, green peas, fresh broccoli with ranch, baked roll
Thursday — (Veterans Day) Hot dog on bun, baked beans, baked fries, cole slaw
Friday — Buffalo chicken nachos, salsa, sour cream, fresh chopped trimmings, refried beans
McMinn County High School
Students may choose from the hot entrees listed, personal pizza, deli line, boxed salad and assorted a la carte items for purchase.
Monday — Chicken drumstick, creamed potatoes, green beans, veggie pickup, baked roll
Tuesday — Manager’s choice
Wednesday — Beef patty with gravy, creamed potatoes, green peas, fresh broccoli with ranch, baked roll
Thursday — (Veterans Day) Hot dog on bun, baked beans, baked fries, cole slaw
Friday — Buffalo chicken nachos, salsa, sour cream, fresh chopped trimmings, refried beans
