State Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) and Rep. Kevin Vaughan (R-Collierville) filed legislation Monday giving school boards more independence regarding whether their schools should be open or closed during a public emergency.
Senate Bill 103, which would take effect upon being signed into law, also applies to public charter schools in Tennessee.
“Mandated directives should only come from elected leaders who are accountable to the people they serve,” Kelsey said. “Our school boards, administrators, teachers and parents are equipped to make informed decisions on how to keep our schools safe by utilizing guidance from organizations such as local health boards.”
The legislation states that local boards of education may consult with the state and local health departments when determining whether to open or close.
“This bill seeks to clarify that duly elected local school boards are the ultimate decision makers when it comes to the operation of their schools,” Vaughan added. “Other agencies, such as local health departments, may be consulted for their perspectives, but ultimately, the schools, students and staff are the responsibility of the local education authority.”
Lawmakers opened the 112th General Assembly Tuesday at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.