Athens City Schools will be closed on Friday, April 7, in observance of the Good Friday holiday. Kids Connection will also be closed. Students and staff will return to class on Monday, April 10. We hope everyone has a great long weekend with friends and family.
The April school board meeting will be Monday, April 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building. The meeting will also be live streamed on our ACS Facebook page.
National Assistant Principal Appreciation Week is this week. We want to extend our appreciation to Athens City Middle School Assistant Principal Dr. Trey Ivins. Thank you, Dr. Ivins, for your dedication to the students, staff, parents, and community of Athens City Middle School.
Congratulations to the following RISE Award winners for the month of March who will be recognized at the school board meeting on Monday.
• Athens City Middle School: Cheryl Russell
• City Park Elementary School: Breanne Moore
• Central Office/Systemwide: Maintenance Department
• Ingleside Elementary School: Lauren Marion
• North City Elementary School: Stephanie Johnson
• Westside Elementary School: Gene Davis
Pre-K and kindergarten registration day is Friday, April 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be at Ingleside Elementary School, located at 200 Guille Street.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is a time for us to remember the importance of having a positive impact on the development and well being of children, families, and communities. Visit Child Advocacy Centers of Tennessee at www.cactn.org for more information and tips on how to be involved and raise awareness.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
