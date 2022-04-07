Mt. View Elementary School
Third Nine Weeks Honor Roll
Star Honor Roll (All As): Sophia Christian, Samuel Cogdill, Isaac Fulbright
First Honor Roll (All As and Bs): Trinity Sanson, Emerick Stansberry, Braylon Swallows, Melanie Ewing, Kloe Mullins, Abby Towns, Lilyan Nolen, Arriya Ellis, Leeah Castle
Second Honor Roll (All Bs): Kayla Brannon
Star Honor Roll (All As): Landon Holt, Jaxen Mashburn, Rowan Urban
First Honor Roll (All As and Bs): Ethan Rodriguez, John Martin, Adeline Dotson, Emma Weeks, Analiah Cogdill, Makayle Long, Blane Caldwell, Kimbrea Torbett, Morgan Bartel, Kade Vissoc, Zeb Hardin, Tyson Andruss, Asa Spurling, Autumn Cherry, Mercedes Cameron, Jayven Moore, Kyler Adams
Second Honor Roll (All Bs): Khloe Barnes, Trip Moses, Caylee Brown, Delainey Cantrell
Star Honor Roll (All As): Walker Martin, Emma Wilson, Cadence Peterson, Julian Arreguin, Dean Vanskiver, Porter Grueber, Kolten Lackey, Blayne Brock-Gay, HadleyCantrell, Carter Rowland
First Honor Roll (All As and Bs): Rylen Killebrew, Tucker Williams, Jasper Bowers, Mollie Settles, Landis Bryan, Gunner Cooley, Chase McNelley, Kayden Cross, Noble Witt, David Gentry, Addie Ingram, Braxton Walker, Ramon Garcia-Lopez, Kaylee Powers, Mason Reed, Dakotta Drumm
Second Honor Roll (All Bs): Analilia Perez
Star Honor Roll (All As): Heavelee Smith, Kaden Lackey, Gavin Barkley, Marley Hicks, Bryson Allen, Kyndal Martin, Ross Brannon, Lillie Givens, Gunner Goodin, Addy Antrim, Kolton Tipton, Bricen Shaw, Kasen Davis, Gabe Fulbright, Mallie Fox, Alex Brown, Siara Cherry, Silvia Mundt, Amaida Cortez, Cassidy Freeman, Lexi Garrett
First Honor Roll (All As and Bs): Kaia McKee, Maddux Bartel, Gavyn Caldwell, Giana Long, Shelby Miller, Aiden Latta, Hailey Chamlee, Matthew Cameron-Brooks, Ethan Billings, Allie Adkins, Cam Witt, Skylar Graham, Serenity Garcia, Angel Mercado, Will Adams, Evan James, Jeremiah McDermott, Dustin Moses, Liliya Kachur, Lilly Defore, Aiden Becker, Alexis Clark
Second Honor Roll (All Bs): Derrick Moore
Star Honor Roll (All As): Jacob Brown, Eli Coggins, Ella Cole, Anna White, Claudia Lairmore
First Honor Roll (All As and Bs): Aidan Allen, Sierra Goforth, Keller Grueber, Savannah Rose, Jonathan Crump
Second Honor Roll (All Bs): Te’ojah Lowary, Kaleigh Milton, Taylan Moss
Star Honor Roll (All As): Gabbi Cresswell, Belle Curtis, Ally Cooper, Macy Knox, Kali Miller, Ethan Rogers, Jake Goodin
First Honor Roll (All As and Bs): Caleb Bunch, Ryne Moore, Annabeth Martin, Rylee Martin, Mia Castaneda, Jack Kohler, Noah Warf, Jeb Goodin, Cora Fetzer, Evan Preston
Second Honor Roll (All Bs): Teagan Tanfield, Maddie Kirkpatrick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.