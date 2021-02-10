Athens City Schools is so appreciative of the support of our Athens City Council, city manager, director of schools and school board for their dedication and hard work in reaching this history-making decision to build new schools for our students, staff and community.
The new school building project includes both Phase 1 and Phase 2. Phase 1 includes a new PreK- 2nd grade Athens City Primary School and Phase 2 includes a new Athens City Intermediate School for 3rd-5th grade, which will all be built on the current campus of City Park School.
The two schools are designed as two schools under one roof. The construction for the entire Phase 1 and Phase 2 projects is expected to be completed by Fall of 2023.
It is exciting times at Athens City Schools as we see the construction of the new Athens City Primary PreK-2nd grade school and Athens City Intermediate 3rd-5th grade school being built for the future of our students and community!
Athens City Middle School volleyball team is playing this week. We wish our volleyball team the best as they play Lake Forest, Ocoee and Rhea County. The volleyball schedule can be located on our website as well.
February is National Dental Health Month, which is a good time to be reminded of the importance of oral health. The American Dental Association reminds us that we should brush twice a day, limit snacks, eat healthy meals and visit the dentist regularly.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlo fland@athensk8.net
