Etowah City School

1st nine weeks

Mrs. Smith’s 3rd grade

A: Sophia Carroccio

A/B: Autumn Richter, Adi Strickland, Riley Sampler, Braylin Holtz

Mrs. Sullivan’s 3rd grade

A/B: Jerry Grove

Mrs. Shell’s 4th grade

A: Savannah Watkins

A/B: Amari Dodson

Mrs. Tankersley’s 4th grade

A: Hunter Tessen

A/B: Caitlyn Bowman, Jetta McCloud, Jackson Ruth, Chloe Woodruff

Mrs. Kyle’s 5th grade

A/B: Leo Furman, Natalie Kyle

Mr. Rikard’s 5th grade

A: Ryder Brinkley, Jacob Carroccio, Brady Carroll, Garrett Gaskins

A/B: Camden Nichols, Ethan Baldwin, Teyla Davis, Cayden Watson, Yana Bryan, JD Sparks, Jayden Sanchez, Eli Stanford, Jaylynn Watson

Mrs. Morris’ 6th grade

A: Mark Baker, Benjamin Webb, Tucker Troxel

A/B: Jacob Byers, Addison Casey, Cheyenne Grayson, Jaevyn Jarrett, Roberto “Tony” Johnson, Eli Maulden, Khloe Roberts, Brayden Snook, Kaylyn Tincher

Mrs. Ellis’ 7th grade

A: Tristan Zoeller

A/B: Mathan Ailey, Raegan Belcher, Eric Leger, Britton Lopez, Peyton Munoz, Dylan Winstead

Ms. Carroccio’s 7th grade

A: Jenna Landers

A/B: Jonah Arwood, Luke Carroll, Landon Morgan, William Pangle, Hayden Stansell

Mrs. McDonald’s 8th grade

A: Anna Carroccio, Lillian Plemons

A/B: Madison Deakin, Payton Dixon, Kataruh Mills, Hannah Moses, Ruth Plebanski, Clara Randall, Lillian Rhodes

Mrs. Carroll’s 8th grade

A: Skylar Bright, Emma Choat

A/B: Lucie Gravely, Molly Gravely, Mahayla Looney, Samuel Eaton, Sierra Johnson, Jack Locke, Josiah Haire, Ryder Moses

