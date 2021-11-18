Etowah City School
1st nine weeks
Mrs. Smith’s 3rd grade
A: Sophia Carroccio
A/B: Autumn Richter, Adi Strickland, Riley Sampler, Braylin Holtz
Mrs. Sullivan’s 3rd grade
A/B: Jerry Grove
Mrs. Shell’s 4th grade
A: Savannah Watkins
A/B: Amari Dodson
Mrs. Tankersley’s 4th grade
A: Hunter Tessen
A/B: Caitlyn Bowman, Jetta McCloud, Jackson Ruth, Chloe Woodruff
Mrs. Kyle’s 5th grade
A/B: Leo Furman, Natalie Kyle
Mr. Rikard’s 5th grade
A: Ryder Brinkley, Jacob Carroccio, Brady Carroll, Garrett Gaskins
A/B: Camden Nichols, Ethan Baldwin, Teyla Davis, Cayden Watson, Yana Bryan, JD Sparks, Jayden Sanchez, Eli Stanford, Jaylynn Watson
Mrs. Morris’ 6th grade
A: Mark Baker, Benjamin Webb, Tucker Troxel
A/B: Jacob Byers, Addison Casey, Cheyenne Grayson, Jaevyn Jarrett, Roberto “Tony” Johnson, Eli Maulden, Khloe Roberts, Brayden Snook, Kaylyn Tincher
Mrs. Ellis’ 7th grade
A: Tristan Zoeller
A/B: Mathan Ailey, Raegan Belcher, Eric Leger, Britton Lopez, Peyton Munoz, Dylan Winstead
Ms. Carroccio’s 7th grade
A: Jenna Landers
A/B: Jonah Arwood, Luke Carroll, Landon Morgan, William Pangle, Hayden Stansell
Mrs. McDonald’s 8th grade
A: Anna Carroccio, Lillian Plemons
A/B: Madison Deakin, Payton Dixon, Kataruh Mills, Hannah Moses, Ruth Plebanski, Clara Randall, Lillian Rhodes
Mrs. Carroll’s 8th grade
A: Skylar Bright, Emma Choat
A/B: Lucie Gravely, Molly Gravely, Mahayla Looney, Samuel Eaton, Sierra Johnson, Jack Locke, Josiah Haire, Ryder Moses
