September is Attendance Awareness month in our schools.
Mr. Bob Owens, attendance supervisor, has been visiting the schools over the past week sharing the importance of attending school every day and celebrating with an ice cream party with students. Students will be provided a folder this month with the message reminder on it to Strive to Arrive to school daily.
Attendance is important for all, by setting good attendance habits now it will prepare students for the workforce in the coming years.
Athens City Schools students will not attend classes on Friday, Sept. 3 due to teacher training day and then Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Kids Connection will also be closed on Sept. 3 and 6.
Let’s all continue to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, social distancing when possible, washing our hands with soap and water, and covering our coughs and sneezes.
A reminder that the Athens City Schools COVID-19 dashboard is posted on our website every Monday. The numbers reported are of confirmed positive cases in our buildings for the week prior. We continue to increase our mitigation protocols in our schools to help with decreasing the spread of the virus.
The data for our schools is reviewed continuously by our administration so that we can stay informed and make necessary adjustments to protocol as deemed necessary.
We hope everyone has a safe and healthy long weekend and we look forward to seeing our students return on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
