Athens City Schools is celebrating American Education Week this week. We appreciate all the ACS staff and the hard work they do every day for our students.
Athens City Middle School basketball games are scheduled for next week. Please visit our website for a schedule of the time and locations for the upcoming games. We wish the ACMS teams the best this season.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Athens City Schools Family Engagement, Kids Connection and Family Resource Center will be providing Winter Safety Tips for Home & Auto for parents and caregivers to attend. The event will be held at City Park School at 5:30 p.m. We look forward to seeing our families at this event.
Athens City Schools will be closed Nov. 23-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Kids Connection will also be closed.
The McMinn County Health Department will be holding Fight Flu drive-through clinic on Nov. 9 at the Convention Center at Athens Regional Park from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. This will be a free flu vaccine to everyone (while supplies last).
November is Diabetes Awareness Month. Diabetes is a serious health condition that occurs when someone’s body does not have enough of a hormone called insulin or can’t use insulin properly. It is commonly referred to as Type 1 or Type 2. You can help lower your risk of diabetes by staying at a healthy weight, exercising regularly, choosing healthy foods, and getting plenty of rest.
As we enter the winter months, it is a great time to be reminded to keep student phone numbers up to date. In case of inclement weather, school closings and/or delays will be communicated by SchoolCast, Facebook, Twitter, the school website, local radio stations, and television stations. Please make sure your child’s school has the most current and updated phone numbers on file for your child.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
