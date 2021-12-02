December is National Handwashing Awareness month.
It is so important to wash our hands frequently to help slow the spread of illness in our families, schools and community. The school nurses will be visiting classes this month to talk about the importance of handwashing.
Handwashing is so important in helping stop the spread of germs.
Athens City Schools is excited to announce the 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year winners. Congratulations to the following teachers for this great accomplishment!
Athens City Middle: Kristen Combs
City Park: Terri Smith
Ingleside: CJ Coleman
North City: Daelyn Waldroup
Westside: Leslie Martin
December is here and it is a busy time of year. Please be sure to visit our website for the latest updates on events, meetings and programs in our schools.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
