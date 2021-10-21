Athens City Schools welcomes back all students and staff this week from fall break.
We are starting the second nine weeks of school this week. It is hard to believe we have been in school for three months.
Grade card day is this Friday, Oct. 22, so be sure to look in Friday folders or log on to ParentVue to view grade cards for the first nine weeks. If you do not have log-in information for ParentVue account, contact your child’s school.
Athens City Schools will be hosting a system-wide Fall Spirit Week Oct. 25-29.
Oct. 25: Be A Hero (Wear Camo and hat)
Oct. 26: Wacky Tacky Tuesday (wear mismatched socks/clothes, bright colors, or anything else wacky or tacky
Oct. 27: School Spirit Day (wear school colors or shirts)
Oct. 28: Jersey/Sports Day (wear your favorite team’s jersey or shirt)
Oct. 29: Character Day (dress as your favorite character from any movie, TV show or book)
As a reminder, you can visit our website www.athenscityschools.net to view our weekly updates on COVID-19 dashboard which reflects the data from the week prior.
It is also a great time to be get your flu shot. Flu shots are available at the local McMinn County Health Department, pharmacies and physician offices.
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe and active!
Julie Lofland is the family engagement coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
