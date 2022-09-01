School Menus Sep 1, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCMINN COUNTY SCHOOLSEvery school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield’s milk with each lunch meal.Elementary SchoolsMonday — No School, Labor DayTuesday — Queso Cheese, Tostito Chips, Salsa, Chopped Lettuce, Refried BeansWednesday — Roasted Chicken, Glazed Carrots, Broccoli with Ranch, Baked RollThursday — Chicken Fried Chicken, Creamed Potatoes, Green Peas, BiscuitFriday — Pepperoni Pizza Square, Fresh Leafy Green Salad, Seasoned CornMcMinn County High SchoolsMonday — No School, Labor DayTuesday — Chicken Nachos, Salsa, Sour Cream, Chopped Lettuce, Refried BeansWednesday — Roasted Chicken, Glazed Carrots, Green Beans, Broccoli with Ranch, Baked RollThursday — Chicken Fried Chicken, Creamed Potatoes, Green Peas, Cauliflower, BiscuitFriday — Fish Sandwich, Seasoned Corn, Baked Fries, Veggie Pickups Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Potato Chicken Green Pea Food Gastronomy Carrot Ranch Broccoli County Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Liberty Christian School officials arrested for alleged crimes against minor Police reports for Saturday, August 27, 2022 Waters is Democratic nominee for Tennessee’s new District 1 Senate seat Police reports for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 Decatur in planning phase of new drinking water plant Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
