Athens City Middle School eighth graders visited the Career Fair yesterday at the National Guard Armory. The career fair is provided through the McMinn County Education Foundation. This always provides a great opportunity for students to visit different career booths to learn about different occupations.
Ingleside will host Grandparents Lunch for the Pre-K families this Friday, Sept. 30.
Westside third graders will be attending camp on Thursday and Friday.
On Monday, Oct. 3, the Athens City School Board will meet for the October board meeting. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building.
The Westside Walk-a-Thon will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4. It is a great time of year to enjoy this event and cheering for our Westside students as they walk.
Next Thursday, Oct. 6, will be the end of the first nine weeks. Students have been learning a lot of great things in our classrooms during our first grading period. We appreciate the great job of our ACS staff that provides a positive, learning environment for all of our students.
Athens City Schools will be closed on Friday, Oct. 7, for Professional Development Day and Kids Connection will also be closed. Fall Break will be Oct. 10-14 for staff and students. Kids Connection will be open Oct. 10-13 and all sites will meet at Ingleside School. We hope everyone is able to enjoy some family time outdoors during Fall Break!
Have a great week and weekend and remember to stay healthy, safe, and active!
Julie Lofland is the Family Engagement Coordinator for Athens City Schools and may be reached by emailing jlofland@athensk8.net
