School Menus Oct 11, 2022

MCMINN COUNTY SCHOOLS
Every school will offer assorted fruits and Mayfield's milk with each lunch meal.

Elementary Schools
Monday - No School
Tuesday - Chicken Tenders, Creamed Potatoes, Broccoli with Cheese, Baked Roll
Wednesday - Hamburger on Bun, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Baked Beans
Thursday - Chicken Alfredo, Glazed Carrots, Green Beans, Breadstick
Friday - Cheese Pizza Square, Fresh Leafy Green Salad, Seasoned Corn

McMinn County High Schools
Monday - No School
Tuesday - Chicken Tenders, Creamed Potatoes, Broccoli with Cheese, Baby Carrots, Baked Roll
Wednesday - Hamburger on Bun, Baked Fries, Fresh Trimmings, Baked Beans
Thursday - Chicken Alfredo, Glazed Carrots, Green Beans, Leafy Green Salad, Breadstick
Friday - Buffalo Chicken Nachos, Seasoned Corn, Salsa, Sour Cream, Chopped Trimmings
